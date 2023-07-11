FLORENCE, Mont. - The public is asked to avoid the area downstream of Poker Joe Access along the Bitterroot River Tuesday to allow crews to do a search and rescue operation.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook, "As you pass Poker Joe, please begin steering floating vessels to the right (east) side of the river in anticipation of a fork in the river. When the river forks, take the east fork. Water levels are low in this area and will likely require portage of floating vessels. DO NOT take the larger (west) channel."
Law enforcement workers will be at the scene to help with traffic control.
