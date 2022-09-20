Police lights - Vault

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is alerting of a traffic accident in the area of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Tuesday.

Missoula County is asking the public via its emergency alert system to stay out of the area if possible at this time.

