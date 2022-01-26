Public comment extended for Mount Jumbo trails

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation is extending public comment on updates for a popular area of Mount Jumbo until Thursday, January 27.
So far, the department has received more than 350 comments throughout the process.
The proposal overhauls the trail system in the Lincoln Hills area. Throughout the pandemic, the area has become one of the most popular recreation spaces in all of Missoula.
As use increases, social trails, unintentional or non-designated trails created by foot traffic, are becoming more of a problem for wildlife and natural resources.
In response, Missoula Parks and Recreation is working to improve the intended trail system.
The team is planning to add about a mild and a half of trails that create better connections with other trails on Mount Jumbo.
There'll be options for both hiking and other activities like biking and horse-riding.
While adding trails, they're also working to minimize the impacts on the environment and revitalize those social trails.
The conservation team wants people to use and enjoy the trails, but they're worried about a decline in wildlife activity.
“It’s very clear in this case that users want to use a particular corridor so we need to provide some reasonable level of access there, but it needs to be built and maintained to standards so it minimizes erosion, it minimizes impacts on adjacent natural resources, all of those key management goals and priorities the program has,” Jeff Gicklhorn, Missoula Parks and Recreation conservation lands program manager, said.
The overhaul will also better mark authorized trails and improve the trailhead.
After the plan is finalized, work will begin as soon as weather allows, ideally around mid-March.
New trails should be open in time for summer. Then, crews will work on restoring the social trails.
The project is paid for by funds from the 2018 Open Space Lands Conservation & Stewardship Mill Levy.
For a closer look at the proposed changes and to leave comment, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.