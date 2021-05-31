Public encouraged to attend Memorial Day ceremonies in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - While the last Monday in May is a federal holiday and many take advantage of the long weekend, one woman in Missoula is encouraging folks to take a moment to remember the reason for the day off.
Susan Campbell Reneau coordinates a number of ceremonies throughout Memorial Day to give families plenty of chances to take part.
The day starts at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 7 a.m. with a service to commemorate military veterans that died by suicide and in service to the nation.
After, more ceremonies will take place at parks, memorials and other locations around town. Families are encouraged to take part in honoring those who've made the ultimate sacrifice while serving. There'll be a color guard, wreath presentations and the playing of taps at these events.
Reneau has been organizing these Memorial Day events for over 20 years.
"Memorial Day is not picnics," she said. "It's not a whoop-de-do. Memorial Day is actually a funeral. It is actually an opportunity for our country to say thank you."
She added it's also an opportunity to comfort family members who've lost loved ones serving.
Below is a full list of ceremonies taking place in Missoula on Memorial Day. List courtesy of Susan Campbell Reneau.
- 7 a.m. – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Military flag poles. Service to commemorate military veterans that died by suicide and all veterans that died in service to our nation. Words of comfort given by Dr. Al Olszewski. One wreath presented at base of flag display. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
- 9:30 a.m. – VFW Post 209 Headquarters, 245 W. Main Street, Missoula. Opening prayer and send-off to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard as they begin the day of wreath presentations around Missoula. Chaplain says opening prayer. Schedule for day given to general public.
- 10 a.m. – Van Buren Street Bridge between Eastgate Shopping Center and Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce building. Tossing of patriotic wreath into Clark Fork River by Navy representative. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
- 10:45 a.m. – Missoula County Courthouse on front lawn beside World War I Doughboy Statue (3). Retirement of American flag. Short procession and wreath presentation at Doughboy Statue. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
- 11:30 a.m. – Fort Missoula Military Cemetery, Ole Beck Grave. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of Taps. Schedule for day given to general public.
- 12 Noon – Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Wreath presentations at each military flag and American Legion rock. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
- 12:30 p.m. – Sunset Memorial Gardens, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
- 1:30 p.m. - Missoula City Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
- 2 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery Annex, Jesus Statue. Presentation of wreath. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
- 2:30 p.m. - St. Mary’s Cemetery, Veteran’s Monument. Wreath presentation. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
- 3 p.m. – Rose Memorial Garden Park, wreath presentations to EVERY monument (18) in park with prayer said at each monument, led by chaplain and followed by audience that attends to honor veterans, police and firefighters where monuments occur. Full military honors performed AFTER crowd places wreaths at each monument. Playing of Taps.
- 4 p.m. – Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial, University of Montana. Wreath presentations. Full military honors. Playing of Taps.
Special thanks to American Legion Post 27 Color Guard and VFW Post 209 Honor Guard, Beach Transportation and Bob and Greg Beach for providing a charter bus to take the honor and color guards to cemeteries and parks, and Benson’s Farm for providing baskets of red, white and blue flowers. To receive this schedule, email us at bluemountain@montana.com.