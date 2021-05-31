Public encouraged to attend Memorial Day ceremonies in Missoula

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR STAR STREETS, A 64 YEAR OLD, FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 180 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. STAR SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND GETS EASILY CONFUSED. SHE WAS LAST SEEN AT 530 AM THIS MORNING, BEING LEFT AT HER VAN. SHE MAY BE HEADED TO BOZEMAN BUT MAY NOT REMEMBER HOW TO GET THERE. SHE MAY BE IN A BLUE 1996 FORD VAN WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE OF 630960B. SHE MAY BE WITH A SMALL RAT TERRIER, WHICH IS WHITE WITH BLACK SPOTS. THERE IS CONCERN FOR STARS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON STAR STREETS PLEASE CALL THE LEWIS AND CLARK SHERIFF OFFICE AT 406-447-8235 OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Monday afternoon... The Flood Advisory continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until Monday afternoon. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue at 7.5 feet to 8.0 feet for the next several days. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&