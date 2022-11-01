CLINTON, Mont. - After asbestos was found in and around the Clinton Community Center, Missoula County is creating a plan for improvements and the team is asking for input from the public.
The Environmental Protection Agency conducted environmental testing of the area in spring 2022 and found mold, asbestos and lead-based paint, Missoula County reported.
The agency then awarded Missoula County assistance for park planning with the goal of revitalizing the area.
The park is located right off of I-90 near Wallace Creek Road, about 25 minutes southeast of Missoula.
The plan will also include Clinton Conservation Park, Travis Ross with Missoula County parks, trails and open lands, said. That park is about 20 acres of land between Clinton and the Clark Fork River, largely within the floodplain, where access has been historically difficult.
According to the county, the community park has been around for about 50 years. It's home of the Clinton Community Center and a softball/baseball field, serving as a hub for a lot of activities and gatherings.
Over time, the area's deteriorated and usage has declined, Ross explained.
With the recent EPA report and assistance, the county is now looking for public input on the park's future through a survey.
“We’ve gotten some really great ideas," Ross said. "Our goal is to hear from the community and get a broad representation of the folks that live around there and the kids from the school that is right within a quarter mile, what kind of things they would enjoy and do.”
The survey gauges people's interests in different potential activities like a skate park, dog park, community garden or more courts and fields.
It also asks about other amenities like transportation, access and parking as well as whether the existing community center building should be restored or fully replaced.
The public survey is open through November 1. A first draft plan is expected to be published in December.
To access the survey, click here.
