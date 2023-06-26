Missoula, Mont. - Common Good Missoula is hosting a meeting on June 28 to obtain public commitments from the Mayor and Senior Transportation Director for the creation of a pilot Neighborway program to be implemented by October.
The meeting, featuring Mayor Jordan Hess and Senior Transportation Director Ben Weiss, will take place from 5:15 PM to 5:45 PM at Headwaters Foundation building, 119 West Main.
Neighborways, a citizen-led initiative born out of the concerns raised by community members, aims to address the increasing incidents of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Common Good Missoula is a community-driven broad-based organization, aiming to implement the Neighborway program on East-West path from Clark Street to Maurice through midtown, according to a release from Common Good.
“We’ve heard many stories of people being hit by cars, slipping on ice, or near misses," says Common Good member Jenny Mish. "We've learned that most people don’t report these incidents. And they happen more often to people who can’t or don't drive, such as people with low incomes, children, teens, elders, people with disabilities, refugees, international students, and dedicated bicycle commuters.”
The initiative also seeks to address concerns about icy streets, the lack of sidewalks, low lighting, and low connectivity within and between neighborhoods.
Neighborways include incorporation of protective planters and solar-powered dark sky LED lights. Neighborhood streets will retain space for parking while encouraging reduced-speed two-way traffic, promoting a safer, more harmonious environment for residents.
There will be opportunities for interested neighbors to get involved as the project gets implemented through the summer and early fall.
For more information, Lead Organizer Lisa Davey is available at 406-240-4105.
