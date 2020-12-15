MISSOULA -- A new 'Temporary Safe Outdoor Space' in Missoula, helps those who can't get into the Poverello or other homeless shelters, have a place to live through the winter.
However, the new space has caused a lot of misinformation to stir within the community.
The outdoor space is on a parcel of privately owned land, just North of Highway 93 near Buckhouse Bridge.
The Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19 will hold a public Q&A on Wednesday through Zoom, to clear up any confusion.
Information and Communications Director for the City of Missoula, Ginny Merriam, wants people to know that it's not a project of the City or the County.
"We're responsible for all public information that's COVID related, that is not directly related to health care or the illness of COVID-19," Merriam said.
While the City and County are helping to get information out to people, the project is completely run by Hope Rescue Mission and United Way of Missoula.
"We have seen lots of misinformation and disinformation in the community of people not understanding what it is and not understanding if it's going to be something like Reserve Street Bridge, the answer is no," Merriam said.
She said they want to help get the right information to the right people.
"It's secondary who's doing the project. That might not matter to lots of people, but if you don't know who's doing the project, you don't know who to complain to," Merriam said.
The site features 20, two-person tents, staffed 24/7 by the two non-profit organizations.
It's funded through the Federal Cares Act Funding, meaning that taxpayer dollars are not being used for the shelter.
"I think it's important for people to realize that there is a forum for them to express themselves and there is a forum to ask any question and receive the factual answer," Merriam said.
The Q&A will include a brief overview of the project and then will be open to the public for questions.
The Zoom meeting will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with questions can use the 'raise hand' feature to let them know you're waiting.
For more information visit the Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19.