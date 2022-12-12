MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation released the first renderings of the Marshall Mountain Park plan and are asking for public comment.
A community visioning project for the mountain was completed in 2021 with public involvement, sharing their opinions on what they want to see.
Missoula Parks and Rec collected the opinions of the community and over the last year, completed the first plan for the recreation park, and are now hosting a survey for the community to make corrections to the draft.
After the survey is complete, they will compile the suggestions and begin developing the first Masterplan for Development.
"Currently and historically its been geared toward more mountain biking and skiing and I think there's a lot of potential to be able to give people that don't necessarily participate in those activities, go up to Marshall and they'll realize it's a really special place for all kinds of different stuff," said Senior Landscape Architect Nathan McLeod.
The survey will be open until December 23, 2022.
