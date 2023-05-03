The following is a release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Be ready for it! Missoula County emergency officials are warning that current snowpacks combined with the potential for a quick warmup and late week/weekend precipitation poses an increased risk for potential flooding in and around Missoula County, especially in low land areas.
Flood preparedness on your property is your responsibility. The public is encouraged to begin preparing for potential flooding before the threat is imminent. “As we begin to see the temperatures steadily increase,” said Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck, “those properties frequently impacted should pay close attention to river forecasts and prepare for flooding.”
To help protect your home from flooding, consider using sandbags to block flood water from coming into contact with your foundation. Limited supplies of sand and sandbags are available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula. Sand and sandbags can also be purchased from several local vendors.
When placing sandbags, remember that they should be used to protect primary residences only. Materials may not be used along property lines or riverbanks. Sandbagging is a physical activity. Use proper body mechanics, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and don’t overexert yourself.
Pay attention to changing river levels. You can check river levels and learn more about flood safety and preparations at http://missoula.co/floodinfo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.