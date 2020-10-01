Pumpkins With A Purpose: Poverello Center holds 6th annual fundraiser

MISSOULA - The Poverello Center's 6th annual 'Pumpkins for the Pov' fundraiser kicks off today and all proceeds will go toward providing food and shelter for a person in need.
Buying two pumpkins through the fundraiser translates to three meals and a place to stay for a Missoulian in need. The pumpkins cost $10 each for any size and this year, the pumpkins are huge!
As we enter the colder months in Montana, Poverello Center staff say it's crunch time to fundraise and prepare.
"It is a really critical time for the Poverello Center. Covid-19 has really impacted people experiencing homelessness and we had to cut our capacity within the shelter quite a bit to create social distancing," said Jesse Jaeger, diretor of development and advocacy. "Within the next month we're going to be standing up a whole other secondary shelter so that we can make sure that we can house everybody, and having the extra income from 'Pumpkins for the Pov' is critical."
Right now pumpkins are available at the Good Food Store, Rattlesnake Market, the Missoula YMCA, Imagine Nation Brewery and the Trough. Because of COVID-19, families can also get pumpkins through contactless delivery. To order online you can visit this website.
Pumpkins for the Pov goes right up until Halloween day or until supplies last. In 2019 they sold 1900 pumpkins and raised about $30,000 from the fundraiser and through donors. This year, they hope to sell 2500 to 3000 pumpkins to continue to make a difference in the community.