It might be freezing cold all across the state, but the new pools at Quinn's hot springs are at least 100 degrees! Plus they are finally open!
Looking at the old pools at Quinn's, it’s a night and day difference when you look over at the new pools.
"We talked a lot about getting back to a more natural look but we didn't know how to get there. We found a pool designer that was able to take our thoughts and idea and transform them into this amazing place where you feel like you are out in the mountains enjoying the hot springs while having all the luxuries of being at a resort," Vice President & Director of Operations Ben Slusser said.
The new pools opened up just in time for some winter weather. While the air is cold the water is nice and hot. The pools range in temperatures from 100 to 106 degrees. But its not just that water that’s hot.
"All you see here is heated by the water," Project Manager Damial Albright said, "the pool decks, the building, the changing rooms, the slabs are all heated by geothermal water the hot water in the showers is also geothermal."
Plus all these new features can be monitored and controlled with the touch of a finger.
"We got some great technology all in this app where we can keep track of pool temps, what all the water pumps are doing, what the heat exchange is doing. It helps me sleep at night when I can wake up at 1 o'clock in the morning and go 'good everything is okay," Albright said.
When the air temps are in the teens, the heated ground makes getting out of the water a little easier. But on the colder days you may want to bring a hat to enjoy the new pools.
"There was so much hard work from so man people and to have this end result to see people out there enjoying them makes us feel like we are super successful," Slusser said.
Right now the hot springs are only open to resort guests but Quinn's hopes to open back up to the public in the next few months.