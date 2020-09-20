Its been a smoky week in Western Montana but on Sunday folks actually got to see some clear skies thanks to some weekend rain.
Since the smoke rolled into town last weekend folks in Missoula were really missing their mountain views and blue skies. After a few rainy days people are out on the trails in full force trying to cure that cabin fever.
"We started out going up T-bone and then ended going back on Rocky Top," Jethro McConnell explained what trails he and his buddy went biking on out at Blue Mountain as he strapped his mountain bike to the top of his car.
McConnell said it has been about a week and a half since he was last able to go biking.
"Smoke was the main reason, we just didn't want to get ourselves stuck out there with poor air quality," McConnell said.
The air quality in Missoula is visibly different then it was last week. Standing downtown the M trail was barely visible but now all the mountains are in full view, and forthat we can thank the rain.
"Rain fall helps to grab onto the smoke particulate matter and deposited that down towards the earth," National Weather Service Meteorologist Corby Dickerson said.
While rain can clean the air it can't keep new smoke away, but Dickerson said we shouldn't have to worry about new smoke this week.
"We'll have upper level winds, especially by mid week, and we should see more breeziness and gusts into the 20 mph range," Dickerson said, "So it will be more diluted and defused as opposed the the really bad thick smoke we have dealt with for the last week."
Which is good news for hikers and bikers.
"Its been a relief to just be able to see Missoula, and the mountains, to even see more than 200 feet in front of you. Its nice to get some good hard breathing in," McConnell said.
While it is exciting to see the blue sky once again officials at the National Weather Service said there are still smoke particles in the air so if you are a person who has a raspatory illness it might not be a good idea spend a lot of time outside just yet.