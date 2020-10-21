LOLO NATL. FOREST- Firefighters in multiple ranger districts are continuing to work on pile burning efforts Wednesday across the Lolo National Forest.
Burning is being done to reduce residual slash and fuel accumulation from past harvest and thinning operations.
According to the Lolo National Forest, prescribed burns are only done under the right conditions, including correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.
At this time, smoke is visible in Pattee Canyon area due to pile burning operations the Lolo National Forest says.
Updates on ranger districts’ activities Wednesday from the Lolo National Forest:
•MISSOULA RANGER DISTRICT - Pattee Canyon Maintenance Project/Larchcamp Loop area: Firefighters will burn 5-20 acres of piles to reduce fuels left over from past operations. Smoke may be visible from I-90 corridor through Missoula, Missoula Valley/South Hills, Forest visitors to Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, and Deer Creek.
• SEELEY LAKE RANGER DISTRICT- Monture Guard Station: Firefighters will work to burn 25 acres of piles to reduce hazardous fuels from previous operations. Smoke may be visible from the Ovando area and the Monture Road.
•NINEMILE RANGER DISTRICT - Rennic Stark and Sunrise Salvage Smokey Quartz project: Firefighters will work to reduce fuels by burning about 65 acres of piles at these two locations. Smoke may be visible from Alberton, the Ninemile Valley, Lozeau, Quartz, and Tarkio.
•SUPERIOR RANGER DISTRICT - Meadow Creek, Sunrise Creek, Verde Creek, Boyd Mountain: Firefighters are working to burn up to 250 acres of piles to reduce fuels from past operations. Smoke may be visible to residents of Quartz and Boyd Mountain and potential from I-90 near the Henderson exit. Smoke could also be seen from the old Camels Hump Highway by Cabin City.
•PLAINS/THOMPSON FALLS RANGER DISTRICT, 5 miles southwest of Thompson Falls: Firefighters will burn 20 acres of piles left over from previous operations. Smoke may be visible from Thompson Falls Impact Zone, MT Highway 7, Highway 200, and the community of Thompson Falls.
