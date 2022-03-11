UPDATE: MARCH 11 AT 6:35 A.M.
Our reporter on scene said Raser Drive has fully reopened after the deadly single vehicle crash.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery in Missoula around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Mark Puddy, with the Missoula Police Department, told us the crash had four passengers in it--the other two are injured and are being treated by medical staff.
All the people in the car were adults.
Puddy said they are anticipating the road to reopen at around 6:30 a.m.
MPD is at the scene investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.