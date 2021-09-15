MISSOULA, Mont. - The Rattlesnake Creek Watershed Group (RCWG) is cancelling the Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 26 at Ten Spoon Winery, due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
"As an organization we are committed to the health of the watershed and the community. We are especially concerned about risks to unvaccinated children, other vulnerable people, and our health care workers. We are sad and disappointed to cancel the event, but look forward to future events and work in the watershed," RCWG wrote in a release.
Further, if you were planning on bringing apples to press at the event, Western Cider has launched an apple drive and will be accepting apples through Oct. 31.
You can also contact the Great Bear Foundation about gleaning.