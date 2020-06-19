MISSOULA -- Construction is set to begin on the Rattlesnake Creek Dam on Monday, June 22.
The dam was built in 1904 and was once used to support Missoula's drinking water supply until the early 1980's. However, the City of Missoula has deemed the dam as non-essential and costly to maintain.
The construction contract for the project was awarded to Aqua Terra, whose owner grew up in Missoula's Upper-Rattlesnake Neighborhood.
The dam sits a little under a mile from the Rattlesnake Greenway trail head that's on the north end of Duncan Drive. The removal of the dam will allow the Rattlesnake Creek to flow freely into the Clark Fork River, which will improve fish and wildlife habitat.
The project is a multi-year collaborative effort by the City of Missoula's Division, the Parks and Recreation Department, Trought Unlimited and Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Conservation Lands Manager, Morgan Valliant, said the project will create hundreds of miles of side channels, making nursery's for fish. He's hoping that this will help increase their population.
He also said the 45-acre site has never been accessible to the public, but post removal, the site will have a 2-mile universal trail loop. It will also have new trail heads and connections that will get people from the Missoula valley up to the Rattlesnake Creek Recreation Area.
Valliant also said there's an additional benefit.
"There's already a fair amount of taxpayer dollars just going towards keeping this area safe [and] keeping it maintained. That's going to remove that burden from taxpayers," Valliant said about the project.
The project is fully funded through the support of local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Missoulians will eventually be able to keep up on the project by viewing a time-lapse of the project on RattlesnakeDam.org.
People are encouraged to visit the overlook on the Rattlesnake Greenway Trail to watch the construction progress. The construction site is closed to the public.