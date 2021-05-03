CORVALLIS, Mont. - Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said Deputies are currently dealing with a barricaded individual in Corvallis. The individual is identified as an adult man, believed to be alone and armed with firearms.
The RCSO became aware of the man after reports state he violated the conditions of his release of a previous arrest.
A Deputy Sheriff and a Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Supervision Officer attempted contact with the man who refused to answer the door. According to a release, law enforcement observed him possessing several firearms.
It is reported numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the man by phone have been made.
Traffic is restricted in the neighborhood and some neighbors have been evacuated to ensure safety.
The RCSO is working to control the perimeter and contain the man. Citizens are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the situation progresses.