STEVENSVILLE - The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect of a double homicide that was reported in Stevensville on Tuesday.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, Logan Dallas Christopher, 25, was arrested in Missoula Tuesday night.
Christopher is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center on charges of deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon, and attempted deliberate homicide for the death of two women.
The names of the women have not yet been released.
Law enforcement were called to a residence northeast of Stevensville Tuesday night, after the women had been shot.
Christopher reportedly led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lolo and into Missoula before he crashed into a yard and street sign at the corner of Eaton and W. Sussex in Missoula.
Investigators suspect he may have had narcotics in his system at the time.
The investigation is ongoing.