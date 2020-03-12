HAMILTON - A Ravalli County man was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide, and several other felonies in justice court Thursday, after prosecutors say he shot and killed two women in Stevensville.
Logan Dallas Christopher, 25, faces a total of eight felony charges. A judge set bond at $2 million dollars.
Court documents say the two women killed Tuesday were Marisa Wahl, 25, who was the mother of Christopher's young children. And Tiffanie Greenslade, 47, who was Christopher's mother. A gunshot also injured Noe Christopher, 57, who is Logan Christopher's father.
The incident occurred at a home northeast of Stevensville Tuesday night. After the shooting, Christopher reportedly drove away from the home, leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase from Lolo to Missoula. The car eventually crashed into a street sign and fence on East and W. Sussex in Missoula.
Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition in Christopher's car, as well as loose cash. During search in his home, investigators found loose cash and what appeared to be illegal drugs.
Results of a preliminary drug test indicate Christopher had cocaine and THC in his stem, according to court documents.
Christopher refused to participate in an interview with detectives.