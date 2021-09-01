MISSOULA, Mont. - The Ravalli County Fair kicked off on Wednesday after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
If you visit the fair, you'll quickly learn that 4-H kids, like Kealie Hixson, are one-of-a-kind.
"Well, I just love working with the animals and I also love working with the younger kids. It's really fun to see them grow," Hixson said.
The 12-year-old from Stevensville has showed her animals at the fair for four years, and she’s won a lot of awards doing it.
But for her, it’s more than just winning.
"I just feel like it's a good learning opportunity and experience from like responsibility and learning how to actually do stuff on your own,” she said
Kayla Ekkleboom, 6, and her lamb Crepe Suzette also won an award on Wednesday.
"I had to like walk in a circle and stop and sit her up. But the hard thing is that you always have to hold her like this,” Ekkleboom said while pulling her lambs head up by the collar.
Fairgrounds Director Melissa Saville says the 4-H kids help keep the fair alive.
"It's a big deal what they're doing and learning, and we hope that the public appreciates that,” Saville said.
And for any kids wanting to join 4-H, Hixson shared some advice.
"After you work hard with your lamb and you go to a show, it will pay off,” she said.
The fair goes through Sunday, Sept. 4.
For a full list of events, visit the fair’s website.