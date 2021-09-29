HAMILTON -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Ravalli County Health Officials are warning parents about a different respiratory illness that's spreading in their community.
The health department reported 14 cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is mostly dangerous for children.
All 14 cases are among children, under three years old. But Ravalli County Health Officials believe they're all connected to the same facility.
Like with COVID-19, RSV spreads through respiratory droplets in the air, but it's more likely to stay on surfaces like toys.
Ravalli County Public Health Director, Tiffany Webber, warned a few cases can quickly double.
"What started out with just three or four cases that we're aware of, but because it's so highly contagious, it spread just really quickly and I did get another case just this week," Webber said.
The Center for Disease Control's website states that RSV is common and usually treatable from home. However, some kids with RSV in Ravalli County have had to be hospitalized.
"Unfortunately, what we see in babies is that it can develop into something a little more serious which is like a pneumonia or a croup," she said.
So, what should parents be on the lookout for? Webber said the first symptoms are similar to a common cold.
"We're gonna see some runny nose, congestion. So, our recommendation that we've been putting out for public health, and its true because we're in the time of COVID is, if you are sick, stay home," she said.
She said the facility connected to the cases got in front of the outbreak as fast as they could, by letting parents know and closing the facility for an isolation period.
For more information about the illness, visit the CDC's website.