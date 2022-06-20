The following is a Facebook post from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:

HAMILTON, Mont. - The RCSO is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in an assault / road rage incident on Cooper Lane in Hamilton early Wednesday afternoon, June 15th. The male is wanted for questioning regarding the incident.

The suspect appeared to be 30-40 years of age with a long, red beard. He was seen leaving the incident in a white or off white, early-2000s Cadillac SUV. Photographs of the suspect are attached as well as a stock photo of a similar vehicle.

If anyone can identify the male in the attached photograph, please contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033 or by using the Submit A Tip function on the RCSO app for Smart Devices.

Case # SO2206-0145

Submitted by: Cpl. Jarin Gassett

Investigating Deputy: Deputy Chris Caltagirone

CONTACT 406-363-3033 if you can provide information about the case or identify the suspect.