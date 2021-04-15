MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a report of what law enforcement said of someone possibly pretending to be a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop Friday, April 9 in Missoula County.
According to an alert from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, the alleged impersonating officer stopped someone at mile marker 77 on Highway 93 South.
RCSO said the suspect told the victim the reason for stopping them was because of “unrestrained dogs” and then he threatened to charge them with "officer harassment".
After the stop, the suspect reportedly continued southbound towards Ravalli County.
The suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 6-feet tall, normal build and has a brown goatee. He was wearing black boots, black cargo pants, a "trooper hat", dark aviator sunglasses, a collard shirt and a black windbreaker. In addition, RCSO said he had on a duty belt with a gun holster on the left-hand side with a handgun.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2006-2013 black Chevrolet Impala red and blue dash lights and a siren.
RCSO's alert said the victim saw two distinct features on the suspect's vehicle: short antennae on the driver's-side trunk and two "shorter than usual" antennae on the hood nearest to the windshield.
RCSO said nearby law enforcement agencies have been informed of the incident.
The public is asked to be observant of their surroundings and to call RCSO's 911 Center at 406-363-3033 if they know information on the suspect or the vehicle.