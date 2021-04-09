Reach Higher Montana to award $30,000 in prizes and scholarships to high school seniors

MONTANA - Reach Higher Montana is awarding over $30,000 in scholarships and prizes to high school seniors across the state.
The best part? There's no essay required.
They're asking for a short 10-20 second video. The senior chooses their backdrop and props, shows some enthusiasm and shares what their plans are for after high school.
"That could be college," Kelly Cresswell, executive director at Reach Higher Montana said. "It might be entering the workforce, it might be an apprenticeship, it might be the military, really anything and everything."
The prizes are given away be random drawing.
They'll be awarding ten $1,000 scholarships, along with other prizes like tool packages, Hydro Flasks, AirPods and all kinds of fun things.
After a year like this one, it's fun to see so much enthusiasm from these seniors, Cresswell said.
"We think every kid who's graduating from high school should know how proud all of us in Montana are of them," she said. "And we celebrate their achievements and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future."
They'll be celebrating these students with a Senior Send-Off event on their social media starting April 29.
However, there will be an early-bird drawing Friday, April 9.
For details on how to enter, click here.