MISSOULA, Mont. - People out enjoying the outdoors around Missoula are being warned of recent mountain lion activity.

Signs of recent activity have been reported in the wildlife-urban interface surrounding Missoula, including in the area near the Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Agricultural Center.

MCPS says this means mountain lions are active in areas where people may be out recreating.

If you are out in the area, you are asked to be on alert for possible mountain lion activity in their neighborhoods.

If you see a mountain lion, you can report it to the Missoula Bears website here.