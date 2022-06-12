Press release from the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management:

Recent and expected rainfall has brought area waterways to the highest levels seen this season. Lake Como has continued to fill and is expected to reach the spillway within the next 24 hours. This increase in inflows is projected to send water levels in Rock Creek between Lake Como and the Bitterroot River to higher than usual levels.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management are coordinating with the Bitterroot Irrigation District and the Bureau of Reclamation in monitoring the situation. There are no structural concerns with the Como Dam; the dam is performing as designed and continues to be operated in a safe manner.

Rock Creek is expected to be running at bank-full levels for the near future. This event is related to recent heavy rains throughout the Bitterroot Valley.

It is very important at this time to keep the following safety messages in mind:

•Do not approach areas of high water and flooding, including fishing accesses, area streams, ditches, and the Bitterroot River.

•Ensure the safety of your children and animals by keeping them away from hazardous areas.

•Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

•Observe any road closures or detours; they are in place for your safety.

•Roadway hazards or flooding may be reported to the Ravalli County Road Department at 406-363-2733 or the Ravalli County 911 Center at 406-363-3033.

•Dial 911 for life threatening emergencies.

The Office of Emergency Management may be contacted for further information during normal business hours at 406-375-6655.