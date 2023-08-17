MISSOULA, Mont. - After announcing a record number of passengers in June, Missoula Montana Airport saw another record increase in passengers in July.

The airport saw 60,716 departing passengers and 60,176 arriving passengers in the month of July, for a total passenger count of 120,895 for the month.

This figure reportedly represents a 25.5% increase over the same period in 2022, and a 6.8% growth rate over the previous record of 113,121 passengers set in July of 2019.

"This milestone is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to increase travel options for our community,”stated Brian Ellestad, Airport Director. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our airline partners, the Missoula community, and the flying public for continually choosing to fly out of MSO.”