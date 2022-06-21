KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Valley has a Red Cross emergency flood relief shelter on standby at Kalispell Middle School.

The shelter is currently inactive but is a precautionary tool due to the majority of low-lying areas in the lower valley area being in pre-evacuation status.

Western Field officer for Montana Disaster and emergency Services, Audrey Walleser, advises to avoid the water as much as possible.

"Just be careful, don't be drinking the water, keep pets and people away."

Montana DES is advising people in pre-evacuation areas to pack a 72 hour bag that contains water, food, clothes, first aid kits, and other necessities.

For more up to date information, visit the Flathead County Sherriff's Department Facebook or call the help line for questions at (406) 758-2111.