MISSOULA, Mont. - The American Red Cross of Montana initiated a flood recovery assistance program designed to help those whose home suffered severe flood damage or were destroyed.

The program is funded by the local non profit by donation only from local and statewide supporters. The program is also considered "no strings attached" meaning users do not have to pay for any assistance or repairs.

The program assists anyone across Montana who was affected by flooding that began on June 13. People in need can call the Montana red Cross and schedule an appointment with an affiliate who will come and assess the flood damage and create an assistance plan fit for the needs.

The assistance program will be available until July 29 and you can reach the Red Cross for assistance at 800-ARC-MONT or 800-272-6668.