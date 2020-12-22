Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and one group in Missoula is spreading Christmas cheer all across the Big Sky with their first ever Red Sleigh Over Montana Event.
The Museum of Mountain flying has been collecting, teddy bears, toys, and so much more. Then on Wednesday all the goodies will be given away to children in rural areas.
"It started as a conversation and it snowballed in one week so it started a week ago past Sunday and here we are today loading gifts," Museum of Mountain Flying volunteer Pat Collins said.
Fourteen pilots have volunteered their planes, helicopters, and time, to deliver these gifts to 20 different communities.
"The communities we will be going to tomorrow are Drummond, Superior, Plains, Thompson Falls, Shelby, Anaconda, Eureka, Butte, Cut Bank, Choteau, the Sunset School up past Greenough, Libby, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Deer Lodge, Seeley Lake, White Sulphur Springs, Potomac, and Lincoln" Collins said.
"And Lincoln was just added today so there is someone out shopping right now to fulfill their needs," Museum of Mountain Flying volunteer Julie Lynch added.
Plus they are giving out more than just toys.
"We had some specific needs for some certain areas and so we added some clothing items and threw in some toys as well," Lynch said.
Volunteers bought, wrapped, and organized all the gifts, filling the museum's floor. After only 10 days of planning, they are ready to take flight.
"Its so exciting to watch this come together in such a quick fashion," Lynch said, "Missoula has come together and bought gifts, people are volunteering their time, and it has been extremely heart warming to watch."
The pilots will take off tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. circle around Missoula, then head out to deliver their gifts across Montana.