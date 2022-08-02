ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A fire caused by lightning is burning northeast of St. Ignatius.

The Redhorn Fire is located 7-air miles northeast of St. Ignatius, is sized at 37 acres and is 0% contained at this time.

It is located in dense forest fuels and in steep rough terrain. CSKT Division of Fire said via Facebook fire activity is predicted to grow this week due to forecasted hot, dry and windy weather.

There are currently no evacuations and closures related to the fire.

The fire is not currently threatening any structures.