Registration now open for Missoula County Public Schools

MISSOULA, Mont. - While parents can register students at any time, Missoula County Public Schools are encouraging them to register early.
For the families who withdrew from the school district during the pandemic and maybe homeschooled or did something different, like pods, the time to enroll is now so the district can prepare staffing for next year.
This is especially important for elementary students.
At some point, some grade levels in certain schools will fill up. When that happens, the district places the student in another school nearby and provides transportation.
Hatton Littman, the director of communications for MCPS, recognized this isn't ideal.
"We know in Missoula people love their neighborhood schools because they can walk and bike there, it's just so close, and that's where their children's friends on the block or on the street are attending school," Littman said. "We really just want to attract those families who may have pulled out of public school due to the pandemic, due to health concerns, we want to encourage you now is the time."
Parents can register their kids online or in person at the school in their neighborhood. If you aren't sure what school your child should be attending, you can find boundary information here. If you search your address and a school doesn't pop up, you are probably part of another district, Littman said.
Students already attending school within the MCPS are automatically enrolled for next year.
Littman added it doesn't matter if you're a student, a teacher or someone working at the district office, the new school year always brings jitters and she's excited for next fall.