MISSOULA - It's that time of year when the bears will be waking up and coming closer to town. With more people staying at home or venturing out to the great outdoors during this pandemic, there are some extra precautions you need to take to stay safe.
The City of Missoula said that while more people are at home during this pandemic, trash management has become a bit of a challenge. Especially if you live in the bear buffer zone, remember to make sure your trash is in a secure bin or locked tightly in a shed or garage. Make sure not to leave a door cracked.
"What usually happens is people leave their door open with their garbage or cat food in there, and a bear just slips a paw in there and opens it. People have trained up a bear to break and enter," James Jonkel, wildlife management specialist with Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said.
If you decide to hit the trails and practice social distancing, also make sure you have bear spray handy for all your trips. If you run into a bear, back away slowly, don't run. Running can prompt the bear to chase you.
For those of you in the Missoula area, there is black bear activity reported in Grant Creek, the Rattlesnake, and in the Bitterroot and Lower Clark Fork area. If you want to check out if there's been any bear activity closer to where you live or you want to report a sighting, you can do so at missoulabears.org.