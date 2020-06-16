Today marks 2 years since Jermain Charlo went missing from Missoula, but her family hasn't given up hope. Tuesday, they organized a walk through the city's streets in her memory.
"Justice," "Remembrance," "Bring our sisters home." These are just a few of the signs held up high during the walk remembering Jermain Charlo.
"Shes a really amazing woman and we want answers and we want to bring Jermain home," Claire Charlo said to the crowd before the walk.
Over one hundred people gathered in Sacajawea Park Tuesday evening to raise awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women.
"We are here and looking for them still and we are giving voices to people who don't have voices," Walk Organizer Chayla Jewelr said.
On the 2 year anniversary of her cousin's disappearance, Jewelr said it's important for them to hold the walk on this dark day.
"I miss our petty fights and stealing her clothes, I miss walking with her, I miss her," Jewelr said to the crowd.
The walk started and ended in Sacajawea Park but marchers made sure to go past Badlander Bar, the place Charlo was last seen.
As the crowd walked up Orange Street with their signs, drivers honked in support and waited patiently until the crowd went by, honoring Jermain Charlo and other murdered or missing indigenous women.
"Our walk is to remember all of them, every single one of them," Jewelr said with tears in her eyes.
The search for Charlo will continue this Friday with a volunteer search party organized by the Lifeguard Group.
Volunteers will meet at the Evaro Bar at 1 p.m. and look until 4.
Searchers are encouraged to wear masks and shoes that can handle rough terrain. Everyone will be required to sign a waiver before searching.