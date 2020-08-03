Reminder to Clark Fork river floaters to park safely or get fined and/or towed

Missoula County Sheriffs patrol deputies tell ABC FOX Montana that despite obvious "no parking signs" at floating access sites, people are still ignoring them, creating some safety hazards.
Hundreds continue to flock to popular floating sites this summer. There have been several parking changes, and patrol deputies want to reiterate the fact the changes are for the safety of all patrons.
Missoula County Sheriffs Patrol Deputy Scott Rasmussen said there are three deputies whose focus are to educate the public to ensure the safety of river floaters, and the residents who live in floating areas.
He couldn't give a number of how many yellow warning signs deputies have placed on cars unsafely parking on roads.
"Our real focus right now is really educating the public on what the new changes are for the ordinances, and ensuring the safety on the residents, the floaters, and everybody alike," Rasmussen said.
The "no parking" signs were added in Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive early this summer because cars parked on these roads have in the past created safety hazards for emergency responders.
"Situations where cars are getting hit because they're too close, they're in the roadway," Rasmussen said. "If an emergency response needs to come through here, for the residents that live here or for one of the recreationalists, we can't get some of our equipment to provide adequate care for everybody."
He added deputies are only ticketing and towing if cars are threatening safety of people or the road, and the majority of floaters are obeying the rules. Rasmussen wanted to emphasize that he's just doing his job to make sure the roadways are safe for everybody.
"My family drives these roads, your family drives these roads, and we want keep everybody safe."