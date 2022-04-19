Renovations at A Carousel for Missoula teach families about sustainability

MISSOULA, Mont. - One family favorite attraction in Missoula is going green ahead of Earth Day.

Crews will install 32 new solar panels on the roof of the building this spring, keeping the fun going round while also teaching families about energy consumption.

A laptop inside will show how the panels produce electricity and how much the carousel needs to run.

Outside the carousel, a new garbage eating dragon, carved by local artist John Thompson, will also go in.

Visitors will get to separate their trash, recycle and compost, and be rewarded by lights and a roar.

Volunteer Theresa Cox said she hopes kids learn how easy it can be to help the planet.

“I think that kids are really going to enjoy the lights and sounds the dragon makes," Cox said. "I’m hoping that within that they learn it's a positive thing. If I put trash in, if I put recycle in, I’m helping the earth and, besides, I get a dragon to growl at me at the same time.”

Both of these projects are paid for by grants from Northwestern Energy and the Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation paired with donations.

Crews will install the panels and garbage eating dragon later this month, in time for popular summer activities like Out To Lunch and the Farmers Market.