MISSOULA, Mont. -- Many people across the county, especially in Montana are currently not able to reserve or book a rental car either today or for summer travel.
Which is all due to COVID impacted supply and demand from the manufactures. Travel Cafe, operations manager Betsy Baumgart said some rental companies back in 2020 sold off a lot of the cars on their lots and now the challenge is replace the inventory they once had.
Montana being a national hotspot to come for travel for vacationing means locals are not alone in the hunt for a rental car. If you're still trying to get your hands on a rental car, you may need to adjust your travel routes or even the timeline of upcoming summer vacations.
"We just have to work together and "Be flexible" and think out of the box and be creative so we can enjoy a nice vacation get away," said Baumgart.
Despite longer wait times Montanans and tourists eager to explore still have options, if they're willing to plan ahead.
"Plan early you know plan now for next summer.. You'll be able to get the flight.. The car.. Probably the place you want at a reasonable cost.. Especially if they are coming to Montana or trying to travel in Montana because of the huge influx we are experiencing, " said Baumgart.
The rental car shortage is expected to last well into 2021. For those still trying to travel over the summer it is to consider taking your personal vehicle on getaways, or make your rental reservations well ahead of time with a travel professional.