MISSOULA, Mont. - A report was made of an individual who stalked and sexually assaulted a person attending programs on the University of Montana campus.
University of Montana police received a report of behavior involving a sexual assault, fondling and stalking of a person attending programs on campus on Oct. 26.
According to an alert sent out, the assault is reported to have happened off campus this past summer.
The fondling and stalking reportedly happened more recently and may have occurred on campus. The alert says the perpetrator is known to the victim.
The university says if you are in need of support as a survivor or secondary survivor of violence, harassment, or discrimination, the UM Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.
From the University of Montana's release:
- Perpetrators are solely responsible for sexual assault.
- Verbal consent is always required for every sexual act, regardless of individuals’ history or relationship with one another.
- Bystander intervention can help others- If you see something that doesn’t feel right, say something to an authority, or take safe steps to protect someone.
- Trust your intuition. If something doesn’t feel safe and respectful in your own relationships, reach out for help.