MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for help from the public in reporting snapping turtle sightings in west-central Montana.
In Montana, snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide, but they are non-native west of the divide and can cause significant harm to native populations of pond-dwelling species like frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks and fish, FWP said in a press release. Snapping turtles likely end up in waterways in western Montana through illegal releases of animals kept as pets.
In 2018, FWP received report of a snapping turtle in a backwater at Milltown State Park just east of Missoula. In 2019, they responded to reported snapping turtle in the Rattlesnake Creek area just north of Missoula but were not able to locate it.
In 2021, FWP said they're ramping up efforts to find and remove snapping turtles, and reports of turtle sightings from the public are critical for this effort to be successful.
FWP would like to get a better sense of areas where snapping turtles may be living so biologists and managers can work to minimize the potential negative impacts.
They are primarily concerned with snapping turtle sightings in the Clearwater, Bitterroot and Blackfoot watersheds as well as the Clark Fork watershed upstream of the confluence with the Flathead River.
It is rare that FWP receives a report of a snapping turtle in these areas, but even a few reports can provide important information for planning and prevention.
If you see a snapping turtle or hear reports of one in those watersheds listed above, please contact FWP’s nongame wildlife biologist for west-central Montana Torrey Ritter at 406-381-2339 or email torrey.ritter@mt.gov as soon as possible.