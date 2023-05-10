UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.
The reason for the lockdown at Lowell Elementary were reports of a domestic dispute off school property, according to our reporter on scene.
Residents were allowed to go back to their homes.
There is no threat to the public.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Lowell Elementary School is in perimeter lockdown due to police activity in the area Wednesday.
Lowell Elementary told us school is running as normal.
This is a developing story. We will update more information as it becomes available.
