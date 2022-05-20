Republican candidates in last debate for US House district 1 seat

WHITEFISH, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters, we're counting down to the June primary elections. Republican candidates or the US House District Seat in Congress discussed issues impacting ranchers and farmers in their last debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center this Friday evening.

Each candidate was asked to answer questions on various issues impacting farmers and ranchers in Montana, one of them being mental health.

In one question, candidates were asked how they would address this ongoing crisis among farmers and ranchers, especially among the rural areas of Montana.

Here's what they had to say.

"We in the room can do better on the stage, the political stage, the economic stage, we can act better and I think also when you go into the economy, they are facing an economy we have never faced before there is structure employment meaning if they go to a school and they work in the at job for 10 years that job may never exist, which actually put greater strain and questions they go to bed more anxious than ever before,” said Matt Jette, (R) House District candidate.

"It's a crisis across the board and it comes from hopelessness and so it comes back to education and I think again when an individual is cross trained and self-reliant, they can be successful in another area if one type of business closes down on them they have a backup and go to another one,” said Mitch Heuer, (R) House District candidate.

"As the only physician as the state legislature for the past 8 years it was my role to push, pull, kill and carry bills that supported suicide prevention and education that worked on substance abuses and mental health what we learn is there is a lot of things we can do at the state level but the big issue comes down to reimbursement,” said Al Olszewski, (R) House District candidate.

"Being told that they have to do things with their body I think it's wrong, it's government over-reach and we need to look at the big picture of why the suicide rate is so high and I really do think it is because of government over-reach and people need to get back to running their own lives, dealing with their own problems and not depending on the government,” said Mary Todd (R) House District candidate.

For a look at the answers to all of the questions asked of the candidates, you can head to our non-stop news channel.