MISSOULA — Groundbreaking research is coming out of the University of Montana.This research is ongoing, but Newcomer said the new data will be submitted for publication within the next couple of months.
It shows that childhood vaccination rates in the state are lower than they should be.
This 2019 study shows that Montana lags behind the national childhood vaccination rate, but University of Montana’s Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Dr. Sophia Newcomer is trying to find out why.
"We've been able to start working on studying and really understanding why this problem occurs in rural areas in Montana,” Newcomer said.
She’s part of UM’s Center for Population Health Research Program.
They’re working with Montana DPHHS to find out why kids in Montana aren’t getting their recommended vaccines.
So far, they’ve found two main reasons. One is the inability to access health care providers.
Newcomer said the other reason surrounds vaccine hesitancy.
“Parents have questions and concerns about vaccines, and they might be choosing to get some vaccines for their kids and not others, or spreading vaccines out over visits,” Newcomer said.
Thanks to funding from the National Institute of Health, Dr. Newcomer and her Graduate Research Assistant, Alexandria Albers, are working to find solutions.
"It's such a good way to kind of assess what's happening in these communities, how their relationships with primary care providers are, public health departments and it just gives a really great overall picture of what health is like in Montana,” Albers said.
Dr. Newcomer hopes their research points to solutions that can help all Montanan’s.
"If the problem in one part of Montana is that there simply aren't enough immunization providers, then the solution is to try to get more health care resources to that area,” she said.
Although she’s an epidemiologist, Dr. Newcomer said there’s other reasons she feels strongly about this topic.
"I'm a mom of two kids. I'm also a vaccine researcher and so I understand that parents have questions and concerns about vaccines and it's okay to have questions and concerns about vaccines,” she said.