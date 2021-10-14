UPDATE: OCT. 14 at 11:11 A.M.
At this time, Reserve St. has been reopened.
All lanes are now open except the turning lane onto Palmer.
The tanker was flipped back up without any spills or leaks.
UPDATE: OCT. 14 at 9:42 A.M.
The back tank on a gas truck that overturned Thursday, is now upright and emptied of gas.
One northbound lane is still blocked on Reserve Street in Missoula.
The Missoula County Health Department is on scene making sure all drains in the area are covered and sealed.
Northwestern Energy crews also assessed a light post.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A gas tanker truck crash is blocking at least one lane of traffic northbound on Reserve Street in Missoula Thursday.
Our reporter on scene said the crash is located on Reserve Street at Palmer Street, between Albertsons and Target.
Traffic is still flowing in both directions; however, people should expect this to affect their morning commute.
No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.