UPDATE: AUG. 12 AT 6:08 P.M.
An investigation from Missoula Rural Fire Investigators states the fire was caused by a gas burner on the stove that was accidentally left on.
The homeowner reportedly left the house approximately 30 minutes before a neighbor called 911 and reported they could see smoke billowing from the home.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and all animals in the house were rescued.
Investigators estimate there is $70,000 in damages to the home. However, initial fire response crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LOLO, Mont. - A home caught on fire on Expedition Drive in Lolo Thursday a little after 9:15 a.m.
Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Michael Bowman tells us no people were inside during the fire, but they did rescue animals.
The fire was contained in the kitchen and quickly extinguished.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
We will bring more information as it becomes available.