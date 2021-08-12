Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ISSUING AN MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DENISE ANN MCGADY. DENISE IS A 65-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE WITH BLONDE HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. SHE STANDS 5FT 9IN TALL AND WEIGHS 170 LBS. DENISE HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE AUGUST 11TH AROUND 4:00PM. SHE MAY BE CONFUSED AND DOES NOT HAVE REQUIRED MEDICATION SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. DENISE MAY BE DRIVING A RED 2001 GMC YUKON WITH MONTANA PLATE 150079H. IT IS LIKELY SHE IS ON I-90 HEADING FOR WEST YELLOWSTONE OR DILLON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DENISE MCGADY, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9-1-1.