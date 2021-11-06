EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - Some residents have expressed their concerns over speed limit concerns along Highway 200.
In a social media post, some locals say they're looking to reduce speed limits from 55 miles per hour to 35 along Highway 200, a road highly used by residents and recreationists traveling in and out of the area.
East Missoula Community Council says the East Missoula 200 Corridor Plan will look into the safety of the highway and lay down the groundwork to address the public's concerns.
While they assure us although there is something in the works, a project like this is still a long way away.
Resident, Dillon Deschamps shares although reducing the speed limit is a good idea, that's not all drivers should be cautious when driving.
"Especially with that little bit of hill down there, people tend to be going fast and there's a lot of deer that jump out of the way, there was one night last week it was about 10, pitch black I was going 50 right there and a deer just jumps right out, and I had to brake pretty hard," said East Missoula Resident.
With more concerns for road safety, additional signage could be the next step to promote safety in this area.
"There is still a fair amount of traffic, another sign to watch out for deer would be great, 55 is good, but maybe night sign, like to slow down around 40, 45 during the night. I think that would be appropriate," he said.
Right now there is no immediate action to reduce the speed limit along Highway 200 in this area, but residents could see a change in the foreseeable future.