UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 6:00 PM:
Red Cross has been contacted and is working to secure a location for those evacuated by the Colt Fire, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
If you have questions, you may contact them at 1-800-RED-CROSS or, in Montana, at 406-215-1514.
UPDATE, JULY 21 AT 3:45 PM:
Residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) have been ordered to immediately leave the area.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is reporting incident conditions present an immediate threat to people in the area.
For evacuation information, you can call 258-4636.
UPDATE, JULY 21:
An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Highway 83, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 (Rainy Lake to Summit Lake) due to the Colt Fire.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the conditions can change quickly and that if fire activity increases, emergency personnel may not be able to make personal notifications.
InciWeb is reporting the Colt Fire grew to about 200 acres Friday due to late afternoon fire conditions.
Crews re-engaged the fire Friday morning after having to back off due to the increased activity.
A Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered to manage the fire and will be de-briefed Saturday and take formal control of the fire Sunday.
As of Friday afternoon, the fire is not contained and is active.
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - A 15 acre fire is burning in dense timber northwest of Seeley Lake.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports the Colt Fire was detected July 18 and is burning about 15 miles northwest of Seeley Lake. It was reportedly started by lightning.
At this time, the fire is on land managed by the Lolo National Forest but under Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire protection and is currently 0% contained.
Firefighters are working the perimeter of the fire with chainsaws to create a break in fuels (saw line)and finding success with aerial resources committed to the fire.
No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place, however, the public is being told to avoid the Beaver Lake and Colt Lake areas where crews are actively working.
