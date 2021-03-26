"I sure miss those hugs, and you know just not having that contact, and it felt almost like you're on a different zone or something," said Violet Zachariasen, a resident at The Springs in Missoula.
Violet has been dreaming of getting that moment to reunite with one of her sons for the first time in a year. She has only seen her son through her patio, but now can hold him as time hasn't passed them by.
It's a moment that almost doesn't seem real.
"You know you want to reach out but you can't, it's almost like there is an invisible wall there," said Violet.
She is one of the many residents at The Springs in Missoula that has desperately missed the human connection. A connection that had been missing COVID related restrictions fell into place for senior living facilities across the country.
"It's nice to know that it has finally come around because it has been quite a ride,' said Violet.
Other residents such as Marie Johnson and her daughter shared how they were able to stay connected, even being under social distancing guidelines.
"We had a couple of visits in the patio during the summer, and so we kind of just set up chairs out in the lawn and had our own little party out there," said Marie's daughter.
And a new norm is making its way to The Springs at Missoula and other senior living centers in Montana, as the vaccines are administered and the cases slowly fading away.
"They have taken very good care of us, not bad at all, they have been super great, when we were confined to our apartments and they brought our meals three times a day, these people have worked very, very hard," said Johnson.
The Springs Chief Operating Officer Brenda Connelly said even though it was difficult to restrict access -- she says now was the right time to bring back in-person visits to their residents.
"Is it too late, is it too early, I place a lot of trust in Missoula County officials that now is the right time for reasons that they saw and we are appreciative for the opportunity to open our community doors again, said Connelly.
Now reunited, Violet and her son are ready to create some new memories, and make up for lost time. Time that has been taken away from all us.
"And all the hugs will be for free," said Violet.
Missoula County residents living in senior living facilities are now able to safely, and with less restrictions see their friends and family.