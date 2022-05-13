MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County emergency officials are warning residents to prepare for potential spring flooding.

The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management (MCOEM) says seasonal mountain snow melt-off has been slow, and that current snowpacks combined with the potential for a quick warmup could increase the risk of potential flooding.

“As we begin to see the temperatures steadily increase, properties frequently impacted should pay close attention to river forecasts and prepare for flooding,” said Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck.

River levels on the Clark Fork River are expected to drop slightly, but the river is expected to start rising as forecasts call for warmer temperatures.

Residents are being told to consider using sandbags to block flood water from reaching the foundation of their homes.

A limited supply of sand and sandbags is available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula, or residents can purchase them from local vendors.

“When placing sandbags, remember they should be used to protect primary residences only,” MCOEM said. “Materials may not be used along property lines or riverbanks. Sandbagging is a physical activity. Use proper body mechanics, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and don’t overexert yourself.”

You can check river levels and learn more about flood safety and preparation online here.