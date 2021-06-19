Residents in the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood host 'Story Walk and Roll'

MISSOULA -- Residents in the Franklin to the Fort Neighborhood hosted a Story Walk and Roll on Saturday.
A group of neighbors who call themselves the Franklin to the Fort Neighbors in Action, came together during the pandemic.
Member of the group, Toffer Lehnherr, said they meet up to talk about ways they can improve their neighborhood.
"It's a informal group of neighbors. We're not a non-profit, we're not anything like that. We just get together to talk about the things in our neighborhood that we think could improve kind of our health and well-being," Lehnherr said.
He said they hosted the first story walk in January, as a way to bring the community together at a time when people were so distant.
He said Saturday's story, "Villages as Butterflies," is a continuation of the first one.
"That story is just about two kids and their life is like in a neighborhood, and we think it has some different relevance for people," He said.
Resident, Kate Wilburn, wrote the stories as a way to get more people in the area connected.
"If we imagine together, like caterpillars essentially imagine to become butterflies, if we have big ideas together, and we link up, we can pull it off," Wilburn said.
The group has already been hard at work.
To date, they've distributed food boxes, held neighborhood cleanups, sponsored a drive by Halloween parade and more.
They recently got a $6,000 grant from the City to decorate traffic circles around the neighborhood.
Lehnherr said getting together is good for everyone.
"Sometimes we can get so caught up in whether it's our work lives, or the things that we want to be doing and we can forget that just gathering with our neighbors, even if you don't intentionally talk to them, it's still a pretty good way to spend some time and has some uplift to it," he said.
The Neighbors in Action meet weekly, so if you live in the neighborhood and want to get involved just email f2fneighbors@gmail.com or contact them through their Facebook page.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.