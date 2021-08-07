Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLEE JANE BARBER ISSUED BY MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS EXPIRED, KAYLEE HAS NOT BEEN FOUND YET. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KAYLEE BARBER PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 9 1 1.