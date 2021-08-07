MISSOULA, Mont. - A nationwide workers shortage is not just affecting business owners, but customers grabbing breakfast, lunch or dinner.
That's because many of our local hotspots are left with no choice, but to cut hours with little to no staff to fill up the workday.
That's why the owner of El Cazador, Alredo Hernandez shares how he was left no choice but to close down earlier than ever before.
"This is what I have to do as an owner, we have to keep the door open because we have bills to pay, so we have to work," Hernandez said.
Making it more of an overload when you don't have a full staff.
Hernandez went on to say, "we are all overworking, I had to close here and there just to get afternoons off, we want to continue being the same business that you had from the day your started, but you get to to a point where you can't help it, there is only so much you can do."
Which means limited hours for locals to grab a bite to eat.
And it's not just our dinner plans under new hours, early-bird coffee drinkers can also expect reduced hours due to worker shortages. Sarah Laursen, the owner of Reserve St. Liquid planet, says it's been crazy in her new workflow.
"Just three of us that's it, that's it. I don't know what else to do other than shortening our lobby hours a little just to get everyone a chance to catch their breath. You just to do the best you can to keep everything open, keep customers happy, and make it work for everybody," Laursen said.
For now, restaurants recommend that you plan ahead and call before heading to your favorite spot.